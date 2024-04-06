New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to a number of Sheffield’s establishments so far this year, but data from the Food Standards Agency’s website shows its not good news for all.

The FSA works in partnership with Sheffield City Council to carry out inspections of all registered food businesses to ensure they are compliant with food laws.

Scores from an inspection are then placed on a food hygiene rating scale of between 0, meaning urgent improvement is necessary, to 5, meaning the business is fully compliant with the law.

Any premises that have been given a food hygiene rating between 0-2 is revisited by inspectors to check progress with work and to assess whether any enforcement action is needed.

Below we have listed all the businesses that have been given a food hygiene rating of between 0 and 2 at their latest inspection in 2024.

All data correct as of 05/04/24, according to latest data available via FSA. Please note these scores are subject to change and only reflect on the findings at the time of inspection.

Band Club is a Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen at Unit 6 Shepcote Office Village, 333 Shepcote Lane. It was handed a hygiene score of 2 at its last inspection on January 30 2024. Inspectors found: Food Hygiene and Safety was 'very good', structural Compliance was 'improvement necessary', and confidence in management was 'generally satisfactory'.

Chans is a takeaway/sandwich shop at 962 Abbeydale Road. It was handed a 2-star hygiene rating at its last inspection on January 10 2024. Inspectors found Food hygiene and safety was 'generally satisfactory', structural compliance was 'improvement necessary', and confidence in management was 'generally satisfactory'.

Chaska Chai, at 261b Staniforth Road, is listed as an other catering premises. It was handed a 2-star hygiene rating at its last inspection on January 24 2024. Food hygiene and safety was 'generally satisfactory', structural compliance was 'improvement necessary', and confidence in management was 'generally satisfactory'.