Easter bank holiday supermarket and DIY stores opening hours in Sheffield

The four-day Easter bank holiday has finally arrived and with sun shining across Sheffield, many of us will be keen to ensure our cupboards and fridges are fully stocked.

Although most supermarkets will be closed on Easter Sunday, which falls on 21 April, the majority operate on reduced hours on the surrounding dates.

Easter supermarket and DIY store opening hours

Some of us will also be using the four-day bank holiday to

Here’s our guide to when stores are open this weekend.

Tesco

Easter Saturday – stores open as usual

Easter Sunday – only Tesco Express stores open

Easter Monday – most stores open but some with reduced hours

Asda

Easter Saturday – stores open as usual

Easter Sunday – stores closed

Easter Monday – some stores closed or open with reduced hours

Aldi

Easter Saturday – stores open as usual

Easter Sunday – stores closed

Easter Monday – most stores open with reduced hours

Sainsbury’s

Easter Saturday – stores open as usual

Easter Sunday – stores closed

Easter Monday – most stores open with reduced hours

Morrisons

Easter Saturday – stores open as usual

Easter Sunday – most stores closed

Lidl

Easter Saturday – stores open as usual

Easter Sunday – stores closed

Easter Monday – stores closed

Wickes

Easter Sunday - Wickes is closed.

Easter Monday - Wickes is open from 6.30am until 9pm.

B&Q

Easter Sunday - B&Q is closed.

Easter Monday - Usual hours.

Homebase

Saturday - Homebase will operate its usual hours.

Easter Sunday - Homebase is closed.

Easter Monday - Homebase will operate its usual hours.

Argos

Saturday - Argos will operate its usual hours.

Easter Sunday - Argos is closed.

Easter Monday - Argos will operate its usual hours.