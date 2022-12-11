The Jordanthorpe pub on Dyche Road, Jordanthorpe, closed in 2008 and the distinctive two-storey building was most recently used as a nursery. It is due to go under the hammer with the auction firm Allsop on Thursday, December 15. The sales brochure suggests the property is suitable for housing or for a commercial conversion or redevelopment, subject to planning permission.
Dyche Road Sheffield: Former pub in Jordanthorpe up for auction with £200,000 guide price
