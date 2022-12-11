News you can trust since 1887
Dyche Road Sheffield: Former pub in Jordanthorpe up for auction with £200,000 guide price

A former pub in Sheffield could be set for a new lease of life after being put up for auction with a guide price of £200,000.

By Robert Cumber
4 minutes ago

The Jordanthorpe pub on Dyche Road, Jordanthorpe, closed in 2008 and the distinctive two-storey building was most recently used as a nursery. It is due to go under the hammer with the auction firm Allsop on Thursday, December 15. The sales brochure suggests the property is suitable for housing or for a commercial conversion or redevelopment, subject to planning permission.

The Jordanthorpe pub on Dyche Road, Jordanthorpe, Sheffield, pictured shortly after closing in 2008. The building is up for auction. Photo: Google
The Jordanthorpe pub building on Dyche Road in Jordanthorpe, Sheffield, was most recently used as a nursery, which has since closed. It is up for auction, with a giude price of £200,000. Photo: Google