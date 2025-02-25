A historic former Sheffield pub could be demolished to make way for flats.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Plans have been submitted to bulldoze the old Durham Ox pub, on Cricket Inn Road, just outside the city centre, and replace it with an eight-storey building containing 22 flats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A penthouse apartment with a large roof terrace is among the flats which would be created.

The former Durham Ox pub, on Cricket Inn Road, Sheffield, as it looks today. Photo: Google | Google

The pub - named after a huge bull bred at Ketton Hall, whose size made it a national celebrity - dates back to 1862.

But the pub closed in 1993 and the building has largely stood empty since then. It has been badly damaged over the years by fire and vandalism.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Gabriel Tang has applied to Sheffield City Council for planning permission to demolish the derelict property and build an apartment in its place with eight storeys, not including the basement, which would house a plant room, two car parking spaces, 22 bike parking spaces and bin stores.

The proposed apartment block which would replace the old Durham Ox pub building on Cricket Inn Road, Sheffield. Picture: Gabriel Tang Architects | Gabriel Tang Architects

The application describes the existing building as an ‘eyesore’, adding that the site has ‘become a source of concern due to its structural instability, unsightly appearance, and association with anti-social behaviour’.

It claims the plans would ‘transform the site into a vibrant and sustainable residential development, featuring high-quality accommodation while preserving elements of its historical character’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The planning application adds: “The redevelopment of The Durham Ox represents a significant opportunity to breathe new life into an abandoned site while addressing pressing housing needs.

The Durham Ox pub, on Cricket Inn Road, Sheffield, as it looked in 1983, 10 years before it closed. Photo: Picture Sheffield | Picture Sheffield

“With a focus on sustainability, community, and historical sensitivity, the proposal aligns with local and national objectives, offering long-term benefits for both residents and the wider city.”

The Star reported in 2023 how the old Durham Ox pub had been sold to a developer at auction for £160,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council’s planning portal states that the application was validated on February 17 and the standard expiry date for the consultation is March 14, with the target date for a decision to be made being May 19.