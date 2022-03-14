The scheme launched in select Dunelm stores, including the one in Woodseats, Sheffield, on March 1.

It means that customers at Dunelm can collect a donation bag during their next shop at the store, fill it with items from home that they no longer want, and deliver it to their local participating Mind charity shop.

Household items, clothing, toys and books and among the items wanted.

When customers donate using the scheme, they will be asked to scan a QR code at the charity shop and they will then receive an exclusive Dunelm discount code which gives donors ten per cent off when they next spend £100 at Dunelm.

The head of community at Dunelm, Janice Dunn, said: “We are thrilled to have launched this donation scheme trial in partnership with Mind. Providing our customers with accessible solutions to re-use and recycle their old homeware is a key focus within our overall strategy and of course it’s great to be supporting such a wonderful charity in the process.

“We’re on a journey, and the small incremental steps we take to become a more sustainable business will make a bigger difference than we think. We want our customers to join us on this journey, and to see the value of re-use and efficient recycling.”

Dunelm hope that, through this donation scheme, they can raise £1 million for Mind.