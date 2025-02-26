"Motorheads have turned our Sheffield street into a breakers yard and are draining engine oil down drains"

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison

Digital Journalist

Published 26th Feb 2025, 10:21 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A Sheffield businessman has reached his wits’ end claiming the cul-de-sac he works from has been turned into an unofficial “breakers yard”, with motor oil being poured onto the road and down drains.

Anthony Oldfield has seen motor oil all over Chambers Lane as groups of men take cars apart outside his business.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“There’s now gangs breaking cars down and draining oil into the road and not into containers,” he told The Star. “I have seen some of them pouring it down the drains and that’s going to end up in rivers. It’s got to be stopped.”

The steelworker said he has struggled to get any assistance from authorities as the problem has worsened.

He said: “I phoned the council and told them what’s happened. They said it’s a police matter.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I contacted the police and they said it’s a council issue... the police did say they would send somebody down to take a look but that was it.

“I’m being bounced around. Where do I go?”

The gangs are leaving engine and bodywork parts in the road and oil is pooling in some areas. It’s causing a real issue for nearby businesses, Anthony claims.

He said: “People are getting out of their cars and standing in the puddles of oil. All the parts of just being left around.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Oil has pooled at the side of the road and car parts have been left in the street, Anthony said.Oil has pooled at the side of the road and car parts have been left in the street, Anthony said.
Oil has pooled at the side of the road and car parts have been left in the street, Anthony said. | Anthony Oldfield

South Yorkshire Police said officers did attend after a call on February 17, 2025, and found a group of men working on a car in the street.

A spokesperson added: “They provided words of advice and guidance to the men about fluid spills and the men agreed to tidy up any mess made.”

The Star contacted Sheffield City Council for comment, but one is yet to be provided.

Related topics:PoliceGangsCarsCouncilPeople
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice