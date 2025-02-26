A Sheffield businessman has reached his wits’ end claiming the cul-de-sac he works from has been turned into an unofficial “breakers yard”, with motor oil being poured onto the road and down drains.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anthony Oldfield has seen motor oil all over Chambers Lane as groups of men take cars apart outside his business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There’s now gangs breaking cars down and draining oil into the road and not into containers,” he told The Star. “I have seen some of them pouring it down the drains and that’s going to end up in rivers. It’s got to be stopped.”

The steelworker said he has struggled to get any assistance from authorities as the problem has worsened.

He said: “I phoned the council and told them what’s happened. They said it’s a police matter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I contacted the police and they said it’s a council issue... the police did say they would send somebody down to take a look but that was it.

“I’m being bounced around. Where do I go?”

The gangs are leaving engine and bodywork parts in the road and oil is pooling in some areas. It’s causing a real issue for nearby businesses, Anthony claims.

He said: “People are getting out of their cars and standing in the puddles of oil. All the parts of just being left around.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Oil has pooled at the side of the road and car parts have been left in the street, Anthony said. | Anthony Oldfield

South Yorkshire Police said officers did attend after a call on February 17, 2025, and found a group of men working on a car in the street.

A spokesperson added: “They provided words of advice and guidance to the men about fluid spills and the men agreed to tidy up any mess made.”

The Star contacted Sheffield City Council for comment, but one is yet to be provided.