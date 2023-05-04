News you can trust since 1887
Dozens of red and white barriers appear on Fargate in Sheffield ahead of months-long revamp

This was the startling scene when dozens of red and white barriers appeared on Fargate, signalling the start of a multi-million pound revamp.

By David Walsh
Published 4th May 2023, 16:06 BST

Rows of plastic barriers are in place from the former Clinton Cards shop to the former Pret a Manger on the corner with High Street. It is understood repaving is due to start imminently. Access to shops, such as Hotel Chocolat and Greggs is being maintained, so they can continue to trade, with some work taking place after hours.

It is the first stage of an upgrade for Fargate after the city council landed £15.8 million from the government’s Future High Streets Fund. In total, some £18m will be spent.

Bollards, smooth paving flags, flower beds, plants, benches and bins will be installed and concrete anti-terror blocks removed. In February, the council said plans to upgrade other areas including High Street and had been shelved due to inflation.

Dozens of red and white barriers have appeared on Fargate.Dozens of red and white barriers have appeared on Fargate.
Access to Greggs is being maintained.Access to Greggs is being maintained.
Repaving to shop doorways will be done after hours, it is understood.Repaving to shop doorways will be done after hours, it is understood.
It is the first stage of an upgrade for Fargate after the city council landed £15.8 million from the government’s Future High Streets Fund. In total, some £18m will be spent.It is the first stage of an upgrade for Fargate after the city council landed £15.8 million from the government’s Future High Streets Fund. In total, some £18m will be spent.
