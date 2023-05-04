Rows of plastic barriers are in place from the former Clinton Cards shop to the former Pret a Manger on the corner with High Street. It is understood repaving is due to start imminently. Access to shops, such as Hotel Chocolat and Greggs is being maintained, so they can continue to trade, with some work taking place after hours.
It is the first stage of an upgrade for Fargate after the city council landed £15.8 million from the government’s Future High Streets Fund. In total, some £18m will be spent.
Bollards, smooth paving flags, flower beds, plants, benches and bins will be installed and concrete anti-terror blocks removed. In February, the council said plans to upgrade other areas including High Street and had been shelved due to inflation.