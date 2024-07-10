DoubleTree by Hilton Sheffield City announces Senior Leadership Team ahead of summer opening

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

DoubleTree by Hilton Sheffield City has announced the appointment of its senior leadership team as it prepares for opening this summer.

Each member of the leadership team brings a unique set of skills and a dedication to excellence that will ensure that the DoubleTree by Hilton Sheffield City becomes a landmark destination within the city’s hospitality landscape.

Located next to Sheffield United Football Club on Bramall Lane, the hotel will feature 155 guest rooms and suites, meeting and event facilities, a fitness centre, and a restaurant and bar.

James McDevitt, a seasoned hospitality professional, has taken on the position of General Manager. With a proven track record in leadership and communication, James has achieved best-in-class accolades, including Hotel of the Year with MacDonald Hotels and Hotel du Vin. His extensive experience spans diverse cultures and property types across the UK, US, Canada, and the Caribbean. James is renowned for his ability to maximise revenue, convert profits, and develop talent through successful apprenticeship and learning schemes.

Rahul Mahajan, an experienced manager with a strong background in the hotel sector, has been appointed as Hotel Manager. Rahul has a proven track record of working in various management roles within the industry, including positions at DoubleTree by Hilton, Hampton By Hilton, and Hyatt. His skills in front office, food & beverage, customer service, and rooms division management will ensure that guests receive excellent service.

Michelle Wildman, Director of Sales, brings a passion for sales and a wealth of experience in hospitality and sales management. With her extensive knowledge and network within the Yorkshire hospitality sector, Michelle has managed sales for hotels, including Hilton Leeds City, Hilton Bradford, Mercure Sheffield St Paul’s and Premier Inn on Angel Street in Sheffield.

Samantha Naylor joins the team as Finance Controller, bringing a high level of experience in financial management within the hospitality industry. Samantha has successfully managed finance departments for multiple hotels, most recently at Casa Hotel Chesterfield and Peak Edge Hotel. Her role will involve overseeing financial operations, ensuring timely and accurate financial reporting, and supporting the management team.

Ciprian Condrea joins as Executive Chef, bringing 24 years of culinary experience to the team. Ciprian has worked in high-end kitchens and has been instrumental in achieving two AA rosettes and Michelin star guide recognition. His diverse skills, creativity, and dedication to maintaining high standards, will create an exceptional dining experience at DoubleTree by Hilton Sheffield City.

General Manager, James McDevitt, said: “I am delighted to welcome the new senior leadership team to DoubleTree by Hilton Sheffield City. I have no doubt that everyone on the team will provide an unparalleled hospitality experience, drawing from their diverse expertise to create a warm and welcoming environment for our guests.

“We are thrilled with the progress being made so far at the hotel and already love being part of the Sheffield community. Chris Wilder has his team on the pitch, and I am delighted to be managing my team off the pitch. I look forward to opening our doors later this summer.”