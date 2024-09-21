Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Television presenter Gethin Jones joined Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder at a Sheffield hotel’s grand-opening event.

The new DoubleTree by Hilton, on Bramall Lane, marked its arrival into Sheffield with a VIP launch event on Thursday, September 19.

Hosted by TV personality Gethin Jones, the exclusive star-studded gathering brought together over 250 guests, including key figures from the business and leisure community.

With the hotel just a stone’s throw from the Sheffield United ground, manager Chris Wilder hosted a discussion with the hotel’s general manager James McDevitt on the synergy between sports team leadership and hospitality management.

Welsh TV presenter Gethin Jones with Sheffield United Manager Chris Wilder and James McDevitt, DoubleTree by Hilton Sheffield City general manager.

Guests were also treated to pizza and canapés from the hotel's bar and dining concept, dō deli.

James McDevitt said: "We have received such a wonderful warm welcome from the city so far. It was fantastic to have over 250 guests celebrating our launch.

“The positive feedback that we received has been wonderful and it was our pleasure to showcase all the facilities that the hotel offers. We're thrilled to be part of Sheffield's vibrant community and look forward to providing exceptional experiences for both hotel visitors and locals.”

The property is owned by Sheffield United Football Club and managed by Leaf Hospitality. Its opening comes after a multi-million pound revamp of the Copthorne Hotel which closed four years ago.

It has 155 rooms, including a penthouse suite, a fitness centre, an events space for up to 300 people, and a restaurant which is also open to members of the public.

DoubleTree by Hilton Sheffield City is located on Bramall Lane. For more information, or to book a stay, visit www.doubletree.com/sheffieldcity.