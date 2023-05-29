The Dore Grill in Dore, Sheffield has confirmed they are not taking any more bookings this week, but denied rumours they were fully booked up to Christmas. The venue re-opened today after a shock closure in November 2022, when the owners had said not enough people were coming in, despite rave reviews online.

A member of staff at the restaurant told The Star: "We are not taking any more reservations for this week. The weekends are also pretty much fully booked until July, but we are not booked to Christmas."

The building on Church Lane has undergone a £350, 000 renovation and is set for a new lease of life as two new businesses. The modern bar and restaurant and an artisan bakery and coffee shop is set to open to the public at the site today, Monday, May 29.

The Dore Grill is proving incredibly popular as staff have confirmed they are not taking any more bookings this week

Managing Director, Samuel Bell, has previously told The Star's Lee Peace, the venue has already taken table bookings for the festive season.

The venue will provide a ‘casual dining experience’ with the menu featuring Italian inspired dishes with locally-sourced ingredients and a good range of wines, spirits, beers and cocktails. The on-site bakery and coffee shop will be open from 8.30am with both businesses operating seven days a week.

The Dore Grill has undegone a refurbishment worth over £300,000