News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Three tourists dead & one missing after boat capsizes on Italian lake
Brave Wednesday XI v Barnsley as Darren Moore goes all out at Wembley
Met Office predict how long UK will enjoy warm weather
Details of Tina Turner’s funeral revealed by former aide
Anger as This Morning viewers call for show to be ‘taken off air’
Phillip Schofield slams critics following affair revelations

Dore Grill Sheffield: Bar and restaurant re-opening today proving very popular with reservations flying in

The highly anticipated re-opening has resulted in a rush of bookings.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 29th May 2023, 14:05 BST

The Dore Grill in Dore, Sheffield has confirmed they are not taking any more bookings this week, but denied rumours they were fully booked up to Christmas. The venue re-opened today after a shock closure in November 2022, when the owners had said not enough people were coming in, despite rave reviews online.

A member of staff at the restaurant told The Star: "We are not taking any more reservations for this week. The weekends are also pretty much fully booked until July, but we are not booked to Christmas."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The building on Church Lane has undergone a £350, 000 renovation and is set for a new lease of life as two new businesses. The modern bar and restaurant and an artisan bakery and coffee shop is set to open to the public at the site today, Monday, May 29.

Most Popular

The Dore Grill is proving incredibly popular as staff have confirmed they are not taking any more bookings this weekThe Dore Grill is proving incredibly popular as staff have confirmed they are not taking any more bookings this week
The Dore Grill is proving incredibly popular as staff have confirmed they are not taking any more bookings this week

Managing Director, Samuel Bell, has previously told The Star's Lee Peace, the venue has already taken table bookings for the festive season.

The venue will provide a ‘casual dining experience’ with the menu featuring Italian inspired dishes with locally-sourced ingredients and a good range of wines, spirits, beers and cocktails. The on-site bakery and coffee shop will be open from 8.30am with both businesses operating seven days a week.

The Dore Grill has undegone a refurbishment worth over £300,000The Dore Grill has undegone a refurbishment worth over £300,000
The Dore Grill has undegone a refurbishment worth over £300,000

Following the announcement the previous owners were closing the business, hundreds of people shared comments of shock and sadness. Many recounted times they had enjoyed at the restaurant, but Liz Muino and husband Neil, revealed the number of people coming in had halved, whilst utility bills doubled.

Related topics:RestaurantsBarsSheffield