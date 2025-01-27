Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Doncaster’s Hex Wildlife Hotel, situated at the Yorkshire Wildlife Park, has unveiled a major expansion with 25 extra rooms

The increase of almost a third in the hotel’s capacity, located just metres from the entrance to the popular wildlife park, is to meet demand.

The new rooms, some of which enjoy a view of the maned wolves, include a suite and the first assisted family room.

CEO John Minion said: “Due to demand, we have had to add extra rooms to our hotel.

Some rooms look over the wildlife areas.

“Hex Wildlife Hotel now has 104 options to choose from, ranging from relaxing suites to standard, accessible or family rooms.

“We were awarded the prestigious TripAdvisor 2024 Traveller’s Choice Award in the spring, ranking the facility in the top 10 per cent of all hotels. The number of guests has since soared.

“With overwhelmingly positive visitor feedback, we are confident that the expansion is the right move.”

Hex Wildlife Hotel offers a wide range of luxurious rooms, delicious dining, and a whole world of wild adventure right on its doorstep.

The accommodation is located metres from the entrance into YWP and offers a comfortable stay, which includes complimentary breakfast at the Wild Café Bistro.

The CEO added: “The new rooms will mirror the existing design, offering well-equipped spaces with access to a mini kitchen on each floor.

“This added capacity will help us continue providing a premium experience in a one-of-a-kind setting.”

Kids stay free at the hotel in February half-term, during the Easter holidays and in May half-term and will also be granted free entry to the park when sharing with a full-paying adult.

Rates start from just £52.25 per person, based on two adults and two children sharing a standard family room, using the Promo Code HALFTERM.

And it is not just the children who can make the most of the offers.

Hex Wildlife Hotel is offering a discounted romantic getaway in time for Valentines Day, using the Promo Code LOVE, running from February 8-17.

Loved-up animal lovers can enjoy one night’s bed and breakfast, complimentary chocolates in the room, and a three course Valentine’s meal with a glass of prosecco in Wilds Café Bistro.

For Mother’s Day, mums can be treated with one night’s bed and breakfast, one day’s free entry to the park, complimentary chocolates and a glass of prosecco in the room.

Prices for a standard family room start from £58.50 per person, using the Promo Code MUM, running from March 28-31, 2025.

Hex Wildlife Hotel forms part of The Yorkshire Hive, the shopping, dining and entertainment village.

The Hive is home to a selection of unforgettable dining experiences and boutique stores, brimming with local artisan products, collectable artwork and inspiring gift ideas.

Kids can also enjoy the indoor uproar play den where they can swing, slide, and stomp through a world filled with pre-historic themed obstacles.

The 175-acre resort offers visitors a unique walk-through experience bringing them almost face to face with some of the world’s most beautiful and at-risk species, including Black Rhinos, Polar Bears, Tigers and Amur Leopards.