Doncaster industrial complex up for sale

A complex of five buildings totalling 165,000 sq ft set on an eight acre site in an established industrial location in Doncaster has come to the market for sale.

The Sheffield office of Knight Frank has been appointed to market Warmsworth 36 which offers easy access to Junction 36 of the M1 and offers a complex of industrial and warehouse units with ancillary offices, set within a secure site with gatehouse, all located off Warmsworth Halt.

Warmsworth 36 presents a unique opportunity to acquire a site with flexibility and could be of interest to both owner occupiers and property investors.

Rebecca Schofield, Partner at Knight Frank who is marketing the site alongside Alpha DMS, said: “The site has most recently been used for manufacturing, assembly, and distribution. It presents a unique opportunity to buy a flexible site and would be of interest to both owner occupiers and property investors.

“The eight acre site is home to five buildings which could be adapted to suit an owner occupiers’ requirement or could suit a property investor interested in acquiring the site for refurbishment and break up looking to accommodate a number of occupiers on site.”

The site is located on Warmsworth Halt Industrial Estate, in the Warmsworth area of Doncaster and offers easy access to Junction 36 of the A1(M); Junction 35 of the A1(M) and Junction 2 of the M18, with Doncaster city centre around four miles away.