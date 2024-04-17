Doncaster housebuilder rated 5 stars for 15 years in a row

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Barratt has received the top 5 star rating from its customers for 15 years in a row now. This is far longer than any other major housebuilder has held the top 5 star rating.

The number of stars awarded is based on customer responses to the question: “Would you recommend your builder to a friend?” Over 90% of Barratt customers said they would recommend the housebuilder to a friend.

Barratt Developments is committed to building high quality, energy efficient homes and making its customers happy when buying their new home. It is this focus on customer satisfaction and high build quality that people love, which delivers such consistently high recommendation scores.

Barratt Homes named 5* builder for 15th year in a row

The HBF Customer Satisfaction Survey is one of the biggest surveys of its kind in the country being completed by 60,000+ new homeowners. The star rating system was developed to show customers which housebuilders have the most satisfied customers.

Stewart Baseley, executive chairman of the Home Builders Federation, said: “Over recent years there has been a huge industry focus on service and quality and this is the fourth year in a row where over 90% of new home buyers would recommend their builder to a friend. For a company to achieve 5 star levels of satisfaction is a significant achievement and shows the commitment from everyone within Barratt to the customer.”

The new 5 star rating comes on top of Barratt having success at the NHBC Pride in the Job Quality Awards. The competition is known as the ‘Oscars’ of the housebuilding industry, with over 11,000 site managers being entered into it. Last year Barratt site managers won 96 Pride in the Job Quality Awards, more than any other housebuilder for nineteen years in a row.

Daniel Smith, Managing Director at Barratt Development Yorkshire East, commented: “To be rated as a 5 star builder by our customers for 15 years in a row is something we are really proud of. It takes a real dedication to customer satisfaction and going above and beyond, for over 90% of our customers to say they would recommend us to a friend.”

Barratt Developments currently has a range of quality new homes in and around Doncaster, includingKings Lodge and Edwin Vale in Hatfield and Torne Farm in New Rossington.