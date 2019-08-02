Doncaster firm charging into the future
An ambitious new Doncaster firm which installs charging points for electric vehicles (EVs) is set to unveil both its official showroom and big plans for the future with an open day.
Energise Energy Solutions was founded in January this year by Bevan Butcher and David Catley, and currently employs more than 20 people.
The duo founded CH4 Gas Utility and Maintenance Services in 2011 with only three members of staff, and rapidly grew it to the point where they employed more than 200 people, with a turnover of around £12 million, before selling the company to SMS plc, in 2016.
David said: “My proudest moments have been about giving job opportunities to many people and building a successful, happy and driven workforce.
“We decided to invest and create a business model for the EV charging industry due to the massive growth of electric vehicles and the immense opportunities for charge points in the UK’s residential and commercial sectors.”
They aim to grow Energise Energy far beyond the level of their previous business, and take the company to global markets.
“Although we currently focus on the EV industry we are also looking towards the metering industry alongside other renewal energy markets,” said Bevan.
“We currently work alongside multiple manufactures such as Rolec, EO, and zappi to supply and install charging points for all types of customers to make charging easy.”
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The launch of their official showroom takes place with an open day, from 9am-2pm, on Wednesday, August 7, on Skypark, 1A, First Avenue, Doncaster DN9 3RH.
There will be product demos and refreshments to keep your mind fully charged and ready to learn about the wonderful world of EV charging.
David said: “Are you an energy supplier? Perhaps you’re part of a company looking at transitioning to an EV or Hybrid fleet?
“Maybe you’re a car dealership starting with EV sales or an electrical equipment supplier looking to forge new partnerships?
“Maybe you’re simply curious about the world of EV charging? If so, we would love to hear from you.”
Register your place by clicking here.