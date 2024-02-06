Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A brand new Domino's Pizza restaurant will be opening in Rotherham, creating at least 20 jobs.

The American takeaway pizza chain will give away 100 free personal sized pizzas to the first 100 customers, when the new venue opens at 77 High Street in the village of Maltby.

Area Manager Danny Unwin said: "We’re excited to come to Maltby, to deliver the nation’s favourite pizza. We are passionate about enhancing our new community with employment opportunities, where people from Maltby can grow and develop their careers.

"Over 90 per cent of Domino’s store managers started in-store or as a delivery driver, so whether you’re looking for a few extra hours or a completely new career path, there are roles to suit everyone."

The Star has confirmed the new store will create 20-25 jobs and has been actively recruiting ahead of opening, with pizza makers, delivery drivers and shift manager roles available.

The store will be open from 11am-11pm, seven days a week. A ribbon-cutting ceremony, attended by the Mayor of Rotherham, Councillor Robert Taylor, will begin at 11am on February 12, 2024 - opening day.