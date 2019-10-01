Disappointment for Sheffield customers as historic shop shuts its doors at Crystal Peaks
A historic South Yorkshire business has closed one of its stores at Crystal Peaks.
Crawshaws, established in Rotherham in 1954, closed 35 of their stores in October, along with a distribution centre, shedding 350 jobs.
The company said that it did not have ‘sufficient cash resources’to carry out a planned restructuring to restore growth and profitability.
Stores in Rotherham, Sheffield (The Moor) and Chesterfield all closed down with 19 shops and a production centre in South Yorkshire, staying open.
However, the meat retailer closed its doors down in Crystal Peaks over the weekend, deleting its social media presence in the process.
The company was sold to Loughanure, controlled by businessman Tom Cribbin, in November following several years of financial losses.
According to results for six months to July 29, the group posted revenue of £21.6m and a pre-tax loss of £1.7m.
In October, administrator Hunter Kelly said: “Despite the new management team's best efforts, it was not possible to raise additional investment to restructure the business by reducing the number of high street stores and expanding its successful factory shop format and in-store SPAR butchery offering.
"As a result the group would have run out of cash due to the loss making high street stores and therefore administration was necessary.
"It is with regret that 354 people have been made redundant.
"We hope to conclude a sale to preserve the remaining 261 jobs."