Disappearing jobs: Chesterfield recruiter addresses the Labour market gap

Andy Carpenter, Senior Operations Director at Gi Group

As the Tony Blair Institute reports that nearly three million jobs in the UK could be at high risk of automation over the next two decades, with researchers predicting a peak loss of between 60,000 to 275,000 jobs a year, leading recruiter Gi Group, which is headquartered in Chesterfield, has urged business across the board to make a concerted effort to upskill those at risk of losing their jobs to AI.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As automation and artificial intelligence (AI) rapidly transform industries, the future of work is at a critical turning point. Gi Group, one of the leading UK staffing companies, has called for urgent efforts to upskill ‘unskilled’ workers – a term historically used to refer to roles which require minimal specialised skills - to ensure they are not left behind as more traditional jobs are phased out.

This appeal comes in light of increasing predictions that jobs such as cashiers, telemarketers, and warehouse packers could disappear by 2050 due to automation and AI advancements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With industries increasingly driven by AI and technology, projections from the Tony Blair Institute indicate that nearly three million jobs in the UK could be at high risk of automation over the next two decades, disproportionately impacting roles in lower-skilled occupations. Workers in these sectors face an uncertain future unless significant interventions are made to provide training and opportunities to transition into emerging roles.

Gi Group, which works with businesses and candidates across sectors including logistics, engineering, automotive and industrial, has recognised this challenge and believes that addressing the growing gap between the unskilled labour market and the future of work should be a priority for businesses, governments, and educational institutions. Skilled roles in sectors such as robotics, renewable energy, and AI will dominate the jobs landscape, requiring specialised training and education.

Andy Carpenter, Senior Director of Operations at Gi Group, said: “As automation and AI rapidly reshapes the job market, we must act now to ensure that those in unskilled positions are not left behind and do all we can to tackle the disappearing jobs problem head on. By providing accessible and inclusive upskilling opportunities, we can help workers adapt to this rapidly changing environment and contribute to a thriving, equitable economy. The future of work must be inclusive of everyone.”

To support these efforts, Gi Group is encouraging businesses to adopt a collaborative approach by working with Government bodies and educational institutions to create training programs focused on equipping workers with skills for the tech-driven future. This includes training for roles in solar energy, robotics maintenance, and data analytics—fields expected to see significant growth over the next two decades.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The company also emphasises the need for accessible education pathways, particularly for those without access to higher education, to remove barriers to entry into these new roles.

As automation continues to transform industries, Gi Group’s call for upskilling highlights the pressing need for a forward-thinking workforce strategy. The company remains committed to advocating for the creation of a job market where no worker is left behind.

Gi Group UK is headquartered in Chesterfield in the Midlands. The business employs close to 500 people and in 2024 is proud to serve almost 1500 clients from 87 locations (26 branches and 61 sites). Gi Group UK is uniquely committed to the creation of social and economic value for both employers and candidates alike. Gi Group Holding in the UK places one person in work every 90 seconds.