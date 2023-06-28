A dilapidated, ‘off-grid’ shack in the Peak District near Sheffield has sold for a staggering £124,000 after frenzied bidding at auction.

The 1930s hut, which has no running water and holes in the roof, went for more than double the guide price after 63 bids in just six minutes. The chalet is one of four in a field at Overstones Farm below Stanage Edge near Hathersage.

According to the vendor it has no electricity, water would come from a tank at the farm in pipes that are ‘laid out but not connected’. Access is on a shared track through the farm and the plot is smaller than a tennis court. But its position, views and the scarcity properties in the area are believed to be behind its value.

A spokesman for Auction House South Yorkshire said it was sold by a local and bought by someone from the area.

The sales listing stated: “Sat in a breathtaking location nestled in between Stanage Edge and Higger Tor is this off-grid chalet sat on a plot of 212 square metres. This is a unique chance to buy a freehold property, boasting a range of opportunities from a holiday let to a residential home or even some form of activity centre.”

It adds: “The current chalet is in need of work but has a brick gable end and a small living space and kitchen.”

Interior pictures of the building show rooms piled-up with junk, tools and furniture, and the roof covered in blue plastic sheeting.

