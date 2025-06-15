DigitalCNC spin-out marks Sheffield's AI-powered industrial renaissance

In a powerful symbol of Sheffield's revival as a global hub for advanced manufacturing, DigitalCNC—a cutting-edge spin-out from the University of Sheffield—has launched, aiming to revolutionise precision manufacturing through artificial intelligence.

Forged in partnership with Yorkshire AI Labs and the University of Sheffield's internationally renowned Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (AMRC), DigitalCNC has already garnered significant attention from global manufacturing giants, notably Rolls-Royce and Boeing. This attention reflects both confidence in the technology's commercial viability and its transformative potential.

DigitalCNC's technology was developed through meticulous research at Sheffield's AMRC and the University’s School of Electrical and Electronic Engineering, institutions long celebrated for pioneering translational manufacturing research and systems engineering excellence.

Dr Rob Ward, CEO of DigitalCNC, hailed the launch as transformative. "Together with my CTO, David Wilkinson, we've turned groundbreaking AI research into real-world solutions that are already reshaping the UK's manufacturing landscape," Ward explained. "Our collaboration with Yorkshire AI Labs has perfectly fused Silicon Valley entrepreneurial acumen with Sheffield’s storied industrial expertise."

Dr Rob Ward & David Wilkinson

Yorkshire AI Labs, a regional venture capital firm dedicated to nurturing innovation, sees DigitalCNC as a critical driver of local technological growth. David Richards MBE, co-founder of Yorkshire AI Labs, underscored its strategic importance: "DigitalCNC is a prime example of how rigorous academic research and technological innovation can yield real-world impact. It promises not only to strengthen Sheffield's industrial standing but also to enhance the global competitiveness of British manufacturing."

Professor Ashutosh Tiwari, Deputy Vice-President for Innovation at the University of Sheffield, emphasised the significance of this initiative: "DigitalCNC demonstrates the University’s unwavering commitment to turning research excellence into practical industrial success. This spin-out encapsulates Sheffield's ambition to lead a new era of AI-driven manufacturing innovation, reinforcing our city’s proud heritage as a global leader in industry."

