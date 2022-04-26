Digital marketing and web design agency in Doncaster, LoudCrowd, hopes to grow workforce by 2024

Launched by David Johnson in 2016 as a two-man operation, LoudCrowd, which is located on Waterdale Shopping Centre, now specialises in search engine optimisation, web design and development, branding and strategy and graphic design.

Having seen the staff grow from two to a team of nine in the last two years alone, David said the plan now for LoudCrowd is for it to more than double in size in the next 24 months to form a strong team of 20.

David said: “I have seen Doncaster businesses get to a certain size and then stop developing but our aim is to keep going and keep growing as we establish a network of business support that extends well beyond both Doncaster and South Yorkshire.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The LoudCrowd team. Picture by LoudCrowd.

“We want to double our size by 2024 and I can see no reason why that could not happen.

“We have reached a level now where we can start to provide our own training. In fact, we are currently in the process of creating our own training programme, aimed at advancing the skills we already have within the team.”

And from there, he added, the aim was to use the training programme to begin recruiting new team members in Doncaster, regardless of their academic or social background.

He said: “It doesn’t matter what level of education or background you come from, we will be able to provide our new team members with the skills needed to become part of an exciting and fast growing industry.

“Over the past six years we have seen LoudCrowd develop an increasingly strong position in an extremely competitive market and to maximise our potential we need the best people with the right attitude and team mentality."

David added: “Something that is very important to me, is that as a local employer I want to employ local people and develop people within our local community.