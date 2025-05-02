Digital Forge Assembles a Northern Powerhouse of Business Brains in Sheffield

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield will play host to some of the UK’s most respected investors, founders and business leaders as Digital Forge returns to the city with its latest event, “Next Move: Scale, Sell or Something Smarter?”

Held at Victoria Works, the event is aimed at business owners and founders approaching pivotal decisions about the future of their companies — whether to grow, exit, or explore alternative models of expansion.

The speaker lineup features some of the most experienced voices in the northern business ecosystem. Helen Oldham, co-founder of Lifted Ventures and a founding board member of NorthInvest, has long been a champion of early-stage founders and regional investment. Her work has helped unlock new pathways to funding for businesses often overlooked by traditional investors.

Joining her is Volker Hirsch, an investor and entrepreneur with a background spanning venture capital, education technology and mobile innovation. Hirsch is known for his direct approach and thoughtful insight into what makes a company truly scalable — and when it might be time to step away.

Also on the roster is Mike Clarke, a partner at YFM Equity Partners, who brings experience in growth-stage private equity, and Stephen Cardwell, of Anticus Partners, who specialises in helping founder-led businesses navigate the route to sale or transition.

Adding a practical perspective is Dr. Tim Craggs, chief executive of Exciting Instruments, a Sheffield-based tech company that recently raised £4 million in investment from Northern Gritstone. His story offers a grounded look at what it takes to grow a high-tech venture outside of London.

The event will also include a live pitching session hosted by Sheffield business advisor Andy Hanselman, and a facilitated networking segment led by Gary Neville, known for his work in both broadcasting and business.

Organised by Sheffield tech entrepreneur David Richards MBE, founder of WANdisco and Yorkshire AI Labs, the event is designed to provide business leaders with practical guidance and real-world insight.

“This is about giving ambitious founders the clarity and connections to make confident choices,” Richards said. “There’s more than one path to success — and this event is here to explore them.”

Digital Forge: Next Move takes place at Victoria Works, 1 Rowland Street, Sheffield. Attendance is free, but spaces are limited. Register at https://lu.ma/8trrzhok.