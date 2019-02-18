DIGITAL AWARDS: Time to celebrate Sheffield’s tech stars

It’s big, it’s booming and it’s powering Sheffield to success.

The city’s tech industry has expanded at a phenomenal rate and today generates millions, employs thousands and underpins every aspect of business - and our lives.

XLN founder and chief executive Christian Nellemann watches as Sheffield Lord Mayor Magid Magid cuts the ribbon to launch the firm's 1m office upgrade.

And its importance is only set to grow.

That’s why The Star is launching the city’s first Digital Awards.

We want to shout about the sector’s immense contribution with an event to honour the best in the business.

Across 10 categories we will celebrate the digital industry’s transformative power to connect people and boost trade.

We have teamed up with two of the city’s most important tech outfits: fast-growing membership organisation Sheffield Digital, the city’s umbrella body for the sector, and Kollider, home to the new tech and creative incubator in the former Co-op department store at Castle House on Angel Street.

The ceremony on Thursday May 2 will be one of the first events in an exciting new venue which has undergone a £3m revamp and is set to be the city’s new digital hub.

The Star brings the kind of publicity only the region’s largest media organisation can generate.

Together we will put Sheffield on the national map for tech innovation.

Enter and nominate online here: www.sheffielddigitalawards.co.uk

Mel Kanarek, co-founder of Sheffield Digital, said: “It’s fantastic that our local news media organisation is really interested in and supportive of the sector.

“It’s great The Star came up with this initiative and wants to celebrate success - and is as excited about it as we are.

“We encourage our community to nominate impressive companies and people in all categories.”

Sheffield utilities company XLN - which is recruiting 150 and has just unveiled a £1m upgrade to its offices at One North Bank on the Wicker - is the awards first sponsor.

The categories:

Best online presence or personality

Best web or mobile application

Best video game

Best economic support initiative (including education)

Best tech for good

Most innovative use of digital technology

Best use of digital technology in industry

Best digital arts and culture project

Best international success

Young entrepreneur of the year (aged 30 and below)

Nominations must include a minimum of 50 words

Nominated companies/people must be based in Sheffield

Entry to more than one category is permitted

Castle House events space can accommodate 230 people. Awards night will be early evening, include a buffet and be informal and fun.

