DIGITAL AWARDS: Sheffield Hallam University and Sheffield City Council join our search for the stars of tech

Two top tech organisations - Sheffield Hallam University and Sheffield City Council - are playing a key role in the city’s first Digital Awards.

They have thrown their weight behind our search for the stars of an unsung - but booming - sector, which today underpins every aspect of business and our lives.

Sheffield Hallam is at the forefront of digital education, with a host of courses, research and facilities, and the city council, under director of business change and information solutions Mark Gannon, is spearheading the use of tech to save money and drive up efficiency. Mark is also co-founder of dotSHF, a coalition of more than 100 people and organisations working to create a thriving digital city.

Sheffield Hallam and Sheffield City Council join Barclays Eagle Labs and utilities specialist XLN as sponsors.

The Star has partnered with Sheffield Digital to stage the awards which will culminate in a ceremony at the city’s new tech incubator, Kollider at Castle House, on May 2. David Richards, CEO and co-founder of big date firm WANdisco is guest speaker.

Conor Moss, group director of business engagement, skills and employability at Hallam, said the awards would highlight the sector’s “outstanding” contribution.”

He added: “Sheffield Hallam University is a hub of digital skills and expertise, therefore this partnership is a natural fit. We create the digital leaders of the future and help business grow. Our research and teaching is constantly evolving to meet the needs of industry in areas such as cyber-security, networks, animation, and computer game design.

“The university boasts global links to leading tech and digital companies including Sony Computer Entertainment Europe, WANdisco, Satisnet, Wipro and SUMO Digital. These partnerships are helping to address the digital skills gap as well as offering students real-world experience.”

There are 10 categories. Entries require a minimum of only 50 words, you can enter several categories and even nominate yourself.

