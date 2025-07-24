Dice Box: New board game cafe with library of over 500 boxsets to choose opens in Sheffield
The Dice Box, at the Nichols Building in Shalesmoor, above the R1SE Urban Spa, was launched on July 11 by husband and wife Simon and Gina.
The lifelong board enthusiasts say they are looking forward to bringing a huge library of board games along with food and drink to the area.
Simon said: “We’ve always loved board games and cafes, so this felt like the perfect way to bring those two worlds together.
“We want this to be a place people can come to unwind, reconnect and have a laugh.”
The board game library will include over 500 games, and entry is set at £2.50 per hour.
The Dice Box is a chain that has locations in five other cities, after first launching in Leamington Spa.
A cafe serving pizzas, hot dogs, cocktails, along with vegan and vegetarian options, is open on site.
