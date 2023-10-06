Dial A Pizza Express: Sheffield takeaway handed dismal one-out-of-five food hygiene rating
The Food Standards Agency has revealed that another takeaway in Sheffield has received a disappointing food hygiene score.
Dial A Pizza Express, at 912 City Road, in Manor, was given the score after an inspection on August 30, the Food Standards Agency’s (FSA) website shows.
It means that of Sheffield's 546 takeaways with ratings, 296, or 54 per cent, have ratings of five. None have 'zero' ratings.
The FSA website shows how the environmental health officer rated the establishment in the key three areas.
For food hygiene and safety, the venue was rated as ‘improvement necessary’. This relates to how hygienically the food is handled, how it is prepared, cooked, cooled, stored, and what measures are taken to prevent food being contaminated with bacteria.
Structural Compliance was ‘generally satisfactory’. This is the condition of the structure of the premises, including cleanliness, layout, lighting, ventilation, equipment and other facilities.
But it was found that ‘major improvement’ was necessary for the confidence in management. This is how a business manages and records what they do to make sure food is safe, like using the ‘safer food, better business’ system.
This low rating means that a re-visit will be carried out by an inspector to check the progress with any improvement work required, and to assess whether any further enforcement action is needed.
The venue serves a range of meals including pizzas, burgers, fried chicken and kebabs, and it is rated 4.2 out of 5, with 71 Google reviews. On the website, it says: “Order the tastiest pizzas at amazing prices in Sheffield. Order online or take it away, amazing food served fresh and hot.”