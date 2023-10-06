The Food Standards Agency has revealed that another takeaway in Sheffield has received a disappointing food hygiene score.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Dial A Pizza Express, at 912 City Road, in Manor, was given the score after an inspection on August 30, the Food Standards Agency’s (FSA) website shows.

It means that of Sheffield's 546 takeaways with ratings, 296, or 54 per cent, have ratings of five. None have 'zero' ratings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The FSA website shows how the environmental health officer rated the establishment in the key three areas.

Dial A Pizza Express, on City Road, has been given a one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

For food hygiene and safety, the venue was rated as ‘improvement necessary’. This relates to how hygienically the food is handled, how it is prepared, cooked, cooled, stored, and what measures are taken to prevent food being contaminated with bacteria.

Structural Compliance was ‘generally satisfactory’. This is the condition of the structure of the premises, including cleanliness, layout, lighting, ventilation, equipment and other facilities.

But it was found that ‘major improvement’ was necessary for the confidence in management. This is how a business manages and records what they do to make sure food is safe, like using the ‘safer food, better business’ system.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This low rating means that a re-visit will be carried out by an inspector to check the progress with any improvement work required, and to assess whether any further enforcement action is needed.