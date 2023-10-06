News you can trust since 1887
Dial A Pizza Express: Sheffield takeaway handed dismal one-out-of-five food hygiene rating

The Food Standards Agency has revealed that another takeaway in Sheffield has received a disappointing food hygiene score.

Kirsty Hamilton
Kirsty Hamilton
Published 6th Oct 2023, 06:38 BST
Dial A Pizza Express, at 912 City Road, in Manor, was given the score after an inspection on August 30, the Food Standards Agency’s (FSA) website shows.

It means that of Sheffield's 546 takeaways with ratings, 296, or 54 per cent, have ratings of five. None have 'zero' ratings.

The FSA website shows how the environmental health officer rated the establishment in the key three areas.

Dial A Pizza Express, on City Road, has been given a one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.Dial A Pizza Express, on City Road, has been given a one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
For food hygiene and safety, the venue was rated as ‘improvement necessary’. This relates to how hygienically the food is handled, how it is prepared, cooked, cooled, stored, and what measures are taken to prevent food being contaminated with bacteria.

Structural Compliance was ‘generally satisfactory’. This is the condition of the structure of the premises, including cleanliness, layout, lighting, ventilation, equipment and other facilities.

But it was found that ‘major improvement’ was necessary for the confidence in management. This is how a business manages and records what they do to make sure food is safe, like using the ‘safer food, better business’ system.

This low rating means that a re-visit will be carried out by an inspector to check the progress with any improvement work required, and to assess whether any further enforcement action is needed.

The venue serves a range of meals including pizzas, burgers, fried chicken and kebabs, and it is rated 4.2 out of 5, with 71 Google reviews. On the website, it says: “Order the tastiest pizzas at amazing prices in Sheffield. Order online or take it away, amazing food served fresh and hot.”

