Devolution focus on South Yorkshire mayor serving two-year term

Agreement on a devolution deal for South Yorkshire appears to have edged closer – with the focus now on a mayor serving a two-year term.

All four leaders met this week to discuss the 30-year plan for £900m and devolved powers, ahead of elections for a metro-mayor in May.

Sheffield leader Julie Dore said she believed agreement could still be reached, despite Barnsley and Doncaster earlier pulling out to pursue a wider Yorkshire ambition.

She added: “We have always been committed to finding a compromise that would see the investment we have secured through the South Yorkshire deal delivered.

“For example, we suggested shortening the first mayoral term to two years in the discussions last summer, which would also have the benefit of bringing South Yorkshire in line with the other mayoral elections around the country.

“Discussions between all the South Yorkshire authorities and government are ongoing, to conclude a final agreement which we believe can be achieved.”

In December, communities secretary Sajid Javid said if Barnsley and Doncaster agreed the South Yorkshire deal they could leave in 2022, if all the councils in the rest of Yorkshire agreed.

But Sir Steve Houghton of Barnsley and Ros Jones of Doncaster said they wanted an appointed – unelected – mayor and to be allowed to leave in 2020, in an arrangement that still released the money and powers.

Northern Powerhouse minister Jake Berry responded saying South Yorkshire’s deal had been signed by the leaders three times and enacted in Parliament and an election was happening because it was the “law of the land”.

Following that, Rotherham leader Chris Read said he would accept a two-year proposal and an elected, or unelected mayor, to obtain the ‘benefits of devolution the people of Rotherham have been promised for the last two years’.

Now Julie Dore has signalled an agreement can be achieved.

The Coalition of the Willing of Yorkshire leaders is back up to 17 members.