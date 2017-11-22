Devolution doubts put brakes on £5m jobs project in Sheffield City Region

A £5 million project to help long-term unemployed in South Yorkshire has been halted by the Government because of uncertainty over devolution.

The Early Integrated Employment Support Pilot, developed as part of the 2015 Sheffield City Region devolution deal with the Government, included measures such as providing 18 months of one-on-one support for the unemployed to help get them back into work.

Sir Steve Houghton and Doncaster chief executive Jo Miller.

It was hailed by the Government as evidence of its work supporting the disadvantaged and long-term jobseekers as one of six schemes nationwide benefitting from £28m in public funds.

But the future of the scheme is in doubt after the Sheffield City Region Combined Authority, revealed it had been ‘paused’.

A spokeswoman said: “The Sheffield City Region Devolution Deal agreed with Government in 2015 included the development of a £5m Early Intervention Employment Support Pilot.

“We remain committed to delivering this pilot scheme.

“However, in light of current uncertainty over the devolution of powers and new programmes to the Mayoral Combined Authority, the Department for Work and Pensions have told us that progress of the Early Intervention Employment Support Pilot has been paused.

“On that basis, there will also be a delay in the process for procuring providers to deliver the support.”

Under the deal a mayor, due to be elected in May 2018, will be given £900m over 30 years and handed power over transport budgets and strategic planning.

In August, the leaders of Doncaster and Barnsley signed up to a pan-Yorkshire proposal, initially backed by 17 of the 20 local authorities in Yorkshire.

Sheffield and Rotherham Councils have not given their support to the deal and the Government says it is not prepared to consider any proposal that cuts across the SCR deal.

Coun Sir Stephen Houghton CBE said: “We’ve worked hard with local authority partners to deliver this project for people in Barnsley and across the city region. We ask the government to reconsider its decision. The project is about helping people get back into work. It affects our most vulnerable people.

“We’re working to get certainty on devolution as quickly as possible. That’s why we’re fast-tracking a community poll to find out what the people of Barnsley really want. The poll will run next month and we encourage people to have their say.”

A Government spokeswoman said they had been “absolutely clear” they would not undo the Sheffield City Region deal or support a proposal that unravels it.

“A Sheffield City Region deal, worth around £1bn to the region, has been agreed with the councils, legislated on by Parliament, and partly implemented – and Government has been absolutely clear that it will not undo it.

“The poll the councils are proposing would put on the table an alternative that unravels this agreement and which we have been clear we would not support.

“It’s for the councils themselves to decide whether it would be lawful, useful and in the interests of local people to hold this poll.”