A developer has unveiled plans for £47m flats on the site of a motor repair business in Sheffield city centre.

Capital & Centric wants to build 192 apartments on a site on Fitzwilliam Street which includes FW Wallace.

The firm, which turned Eyewitness Works on Milton Street into flats, says Fitzwilliam will see the “scrappy, derelict” site opposite “transformed into a buzzing new community.”

A planning application is set to be submitted in October.

Image of proposed £47m Fitzwilliam flats on Fitzwilliam Street. | Capital & Centric

FW Wallace’s website states it was founded in 1937.

A spokesperson for the company said the project would see them relocate.

A drop-in event will be held at Eyewitness Works from 4-7pm on Thursday September 18 where people can study the plans and give feedback.

FW Wallace motor repairs on Fitzwilliam Street currently occupies some of the plot earmarked for flats. | Google

Tom Wilmot, joint managing director at Capital & Centric, said: “We’re taking a patch of weeds and giving it back to Sheffield as somewhere people actually want to be. We’ve got the chance to continue the momentum we’ve started at Eyewitness and continue to curate a proper community, not just apartments.

“But this is Sheffield’s neighbourhood, so we want locals to tell us what they’d like to see before we put our plans in.”