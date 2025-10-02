Developer slams Fargate’s ‘yellow wall’ amid fresh business disruption

A developer has hit out in frustration after a huge yellow wall erected in Fargate threatens further disruption to businesses on the Sheffield street with some tenants already moving out.

The structure, a result of ongoing works to transform the former Clinton Cards site into a £14.4 million Event Central entertainment venue, has sparked concern among traders. Some businesses have now given notice to quit amid falling footfall and prolonged construction and another is being forced to delay its opening.

Arran Bailey, managing director at ALB Group, which owns eight units in Fargate, said: “We’ve been blindsided. We had no prior warning that this monstrosity was going to be erected.

"This is the second time works on the busy pedestrianised road have impacted businesses here. Tenants are sick of the impact the disruption is having on their businesses.”

A view of Fargate

The hoarding and compound have been erected by Willmott Dixon and Sheffield City Council and stand in front of the ALB Group units. It juts out halfway across the busy pedestrianised thoroughfare towards Marks and Spencer obstructing the highly anticipated SpudBros Express store, which is now due to open in early October.

Boarding is expected to be in place for 12 months.

Contractors Willmott Dixon has previously been reported as saying they expect to finish work on the 200-person event space, offices and café/bar in the second half of 2026.

This latest setback to businesses follows previous disruption from council works last year which Mr Bailey said lasted about 18months. The previous works to the pavement blocked access to shop fronts.

Mr Bailey said: “We struggled to let our shops because of the previous disruption. We were offered no compensation, and we were still charged business rates for the empty units.”

Oliver Marshall, director at property consultants FHP, said: “From a marketing perspective, the hoarding has rendered these units virtually unlettable. That won’t change until it’s removed.

He said: “It is ludicrous that the hoarding completely obscures the frontages of these units making them invisible to passersby and completely cutting off footfall.

“We have been told the obstruction will remain for the next 60 weeks – in view of this, the current tenants have now given notice that they will move out.”

ALB Group’s investment in eight units from 2-18 Fargate was done with the intention of supporting the ongoing transformation project underway in the area. The firm has converted the upper floors of its Fargate building into 58 apartments.

However, Mr Bailey says the disruption is making attracting tenants difficult. Now that two existing tenants have given notice on their units as a direct result of the disruption, Mr Bailey says he is becoming increasingly frustrated by the situation.

Summer Code Limited confirmed that it had vacated unit 18 due to the disruption. A spokesperson for the business said: “We were forced to close 18 Fargate immediately when this hoarding went up. The works killed sales, which went down by 90 percent, we couldn’t afford to stay open.”

Another business had agreed terms on unit 16. They wished to remain anonymous but said: “This oversized compound has suddenly gone up after we had agreed terms on this unit, and it is completely blocking all the shops. We are told it is staying for a year so we are now no longer interested in this unit or others on this strip that cannot be seen from a pedestrianised street.”

Both Sheffield City Council and Willmott Dixon have been approached for comment.

Fargate has attracted substantial investment with £15.8m of government funding secured for its regeneration, supported by the University of Sheffield, Sheffield City Council and SYMCA.

Mr Bailey said: “We are renowned for our passion for regenerating city centre sites and bringing life back to what were once the beating heart of our communities. We are committed to that ideal, however, we need the support of councils and fellow developers to help deliver on that promise.”

ALB Group, and Arran Bailey personally, has a proven track record for successfully regenerating and repurposing commercial premises and locations. Previous projects include Falcon House in Dudley, Burlington House in Chesterfield, and Prosperity House in Derby. The firm has also regenerated Bridlesmith Gate in Nottingham city centre creating a ‘Carnaby Street’ vibe to the location.