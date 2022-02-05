Leeds-based Citu hopes to receive a grant of £4.08m from the Brownfield Housing Fund for the long-delayed Attercliffe Waterside scheme.

Boss Chris Thompson met officials from the Mayoral Combined Authority before Christmas. The MCA’s Housing and Infrastructure Board is due to make a decision on March 21.

WHO IS SUPPORTING THE REQUEST?

Attercliffe Waterside is set to be the first new housing estate Attercliffe for years.

Clive Betts, MP for Sheffield South East, said he understood the request had the support of mayor Dan Jarvis. It comes two years after Citu was made ‘preferred bidder’. Approval could finally kickstart the project, which dates back to 2006.

He added: “I hope the MCA approves this grant and within a very few weeks a planning application goes in and gets this scheme moving.

“I’ve talked to a number of businesses recently and they are ready to invest when this major scheme goes ahead.”

The Duke of Norfolk's estate office on St James' Street in Sheffield city centre.

Mr Thompson declined to comment.

But last July, he warned Citu would not start on it until 2023 after completing its Kelham Central development.

WHY IS ATTERCLIFFE WATERSIDE SO CRUCIAL?

Attercliffe Waterside is a 22-acre brownfield site centred on the Sheffield and Tinsley Canal and Woodbourn Road.

Chris Thompson, managing director of Citu.

It is set to be the first big new housing estate in the area. The Government has set Sheffield a target of 53,000 new homes by 2039.

The plot was put up for sale in March 2019 by three landowners, the Duke of Norfolk, Sheffield City Council and the Canal & River Trust.

The scheme initially attracted nine bids but Citu was not unveiled as ‘preferred bidder’ until a year later, in 2020.

Last month, Mr Thompson said the land sale had yet to go through.

WHAT IS THE DUKE OF NORFOLK SAYING?

The Duke of Norfolk’s representative in Sheffield, Jeremy Robinson of estate agent Fowler Sandford, said he had no comment.

A Sheffield City Council spokeswoman said it would not be appropriate to comment until the MCA board decision.

No details of Citu’s bid, or the decision by Sheffield City Council, have been made public.

The Star submitted a Freedom of Information request asking who was involved.

The authority responded: ‘Council officers from City Regeneration and Property assessed the proposals in consultation with Planning Officers. Appropriate cabinet members and ward councillors were subsequently briefed’.

A request for images was denied because it was ‘commercially confidential information’.