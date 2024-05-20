Developer plots Sheffield residential scheme

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield-based Duke Homes and Developments is to bring a derelict factory site into new residential use.

The company has bought Cliffefield Works and Fulwood House, the former Goodman Sparks workshop and office buildings on the junction of Derbyshire Lane and Cliffefield Road in Sheffield, for an undisclosed sum in a joint venture with a group of the previous owners.

The residential project, already granted permission by Sheffield City Council, will see the existing abandoned buildings demolished on the half-acre plot, with new two-storey accommodation spread across four groups of three terraces. There will be 12 three-bedroom townhouses featuring ‘heightened’ roof space and gardens.

The development, designed by Sheffield-based architects AAD, is being built on an existing sustainable 17,825 sq ft brownfield site, and will include residents’ only off-street parking to be located to the rear accessed by a short private road.

An existing stone wall along the Derbyshire Lane frontage will, in the main, be retained as part of the development, which aims to be started this summer.

Brendan McMenamin, director at Duke Homes and Developments, said: “The development features high quality designs which respect the character of the area, whilst maintaining good living conditions for occupants and any neighbouring residents. Sustainability forms an integral part of the plans which aim to tackle issues of climate change through good quality design and make efficient use of landand infrastructure.

“Our development will enhance the character of the street-scene and create a lively and interesting environment on a former derelict site.”

Sheffield solicitors Wake Smith adopted a multi-practice area approach advising on the company law elements plus commercial property matters for the purchasers.

Tom Haywood, associate in Wake Smith's company team advised on the joint venture and associated financing work, while Ben Spencer, director in the commercial property team dealt with the acquisition of the site from the original owners.

Tom Haywood said: “Joint ventures are a common method of combining the business prowess, industry expertise, and personnel of several otherwise unrelated parties and can be used, as here, to combine assets and operations, share risk and make use of each party’s skills and capabilities.”

Ben Spencer added: “Wake Smith’s combination of experienced professionals in different practice areas means we can provide the legal expertise and practical law advice that our clients need, and value, under one roof, with clients not needing to access different firms for different parts of the law.”

Commenting on Wake Smith’s work, Brendan McMenamin added: “After working with Wake Smith for several years, it was good to already know Ben Spencer in the commercial property department, who has also acted on behalf of Ben Winslade another director of Duke Homes. Ben and Tom Haywood have been great to work with from the initial stages, helping us with the various commercial intricacies with this deal.”