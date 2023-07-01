The man who designed the Cutting Edge steel water installation at Sheffield’s railway station is set to showcase more work that is just as ambitious - albeit a lot smaller.

Brett Payne was part of a three-strong team behind the iconic 300 ft installation that greets travellers and has become a big part of the city’s identity. But his main job over the last 25 years has been silversmithing from a workshop on nearby Brown Street. He has exhibited internationally with shows in Munich, New York, Paris, Finland, Holland and Denmark, with some of his collections displayed in The House of Lords.

Now he is gearing up for one of the biggest dates in the calendar: Goldsmiths North, a three-day jewellery and silverware selling fair at the Cutler’s Hall in Sheffield.

Brett said: “What interests me is having a world dominated by stunning objects that demand to be touched. We have five senses, and one that is often overlooked is touch. I’m forever inspired by the tactile nature of things.”

Using techniques such as hot-forging and raising he is today best known for his candlesticks, vases, tableware and cookware. They will be on sale, along with the work of 50 other craftspeople, at Goldsmiths North, from Friday to Sunday July 7-9 at the Cutlers’ Hall, Church Street, Sheffield.

Brett, a co-director, said: “Unlike high street or online shopping, at Goldsmiths North, shoppers buy directly from the makers; meaning not only can you walk away with a bespoke piece of jewellery or silver, but you can chat with the maker about their inspirations, techniques and motivations, or even commission your dream piece."

