Dentist’s long-held dream realised with purchase of dental practice

Sheffield and Chesterfield law firms have helped a north east dentist realise a long-held dream to own a dental practice.

Specialist legal teams from Sheffield-based Mason Thomas Law and Chesterfield-based CMP Legal have supported Dr Aqsa Burki in acquiring Number One Dental Surgery and the property, on 307 Durham Road in Consett. The purchase of the business and property follows an eight-year search by Dr. Burki to acquire her own dental practice.

Dr. Burki, a dentist who specialises in cosmetic and restorative work, explained: "When I saw the practice advertised, I knew I had to go for it. It’s a thriving dental practice in a great location," she said. Dr. Burki will undertake all dental treatments herself at the practice.

Her dream of owning her own practice has been a driving force since she qualified as a dentist in 2013. Since qualifying she has worked in various dental practices across the UK, including Milton Keynes and Bristol, before moving to the North East nine years ago. She explained: "My experience of working in other practices made me think I could run them better. That’s what started my dream to have my own.”

Dr Aqsa Burki has acquired Number One Dental Surgery in Consett

Dr. Burki now plans to expand the Durham Road practice by taking on a full-time receptionist and a trainee therapist. She also intends to take on private patients alongside the NHS patient list, and subject to funding, hopes to offer NHS emergency dental care to the practise’s services. "There is a real lack of NHS emergency dental care. Every day we get calls about emergencies, so I anticipate high demand for this service. I am introducing a lot of new services to the business which will further improve it for existing patients and help attract new ones."

The successful acquisition of Number One Dental Surgery follows an attempt in 2022 to buy another dental practice which, unfortunately failed. It was the positive experience with both CMP Legal and Mason Thomas Law in 2022 that led her to approach both firms again when she found another opportunity.

"I turned immediately to Mason Thomas Law and CMP Legal when my offer on Durham Road was accepted. During my earlier attempt to buy a practice, the communication and attention to detail of both legal teams had really impressed me. They were also very thorough when it came to due diligence. I had no hesitation in using them again. They have held my hand and guided me through every step of the purchase of Number One Dental Surgery."

Dr. Burki is not stopping at one practice. She is already looking to purchase a second practice in Sunderland to add to her growing empire. "Even though everybody was saying it's too soon, I couldn’t say ‘no’. After waiting eight years for Consett, who knows when another practice would come along that ticks all my boxes. I have everything crossed it will go through."

Despite the geographical distance between Consett and Sheffield, Dr. Burki praised the responsiveness of Mason Thomas Law and Associate Solicitor Candice Birch who handled the property purchase. "Candice was brilliant. She helped all the way, answering all my questions about the property purchase quickly and clarifying everything for me. I shall be using Mason Thomas Law again for future additions to my growing dental practice business."