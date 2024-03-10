Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This week marks Deli-Shuss’ 25th anniversary - making it one of the oldest sandwich shops in Sheffield.

Vaughan Steel, aged 61, first opened the doors to Deli-Shuss in March 1999. The inspiration came while he was working at Sheffield Assay Office on Portobello Street, and he got sick of waiting half an hour at a sandwich shop to be served on his break. Vaughan thought to himself "why don’t I give it a go?".

And so after 17 years at the assay office, where they tested the purity of precious metals, Vaughan bid goodbye to the firm and on March 5 1999, he opened Deli-Shuss at its original location in Orchard Square.

Vaughan Steel is celebrating 25 years since opening Deli-Shuss sandwich shop in Sheffield city centre. Pictured with employee Zoe Price.

After some years of trading, TK Maxx bought the land and began building around the shop until Vaughan purchased its current venue on Church Street where it has remained for over 15 years.

Vaughan has been joined by Tracey Thorpe and Zoe Price for more than two decades at his shop, and plans to go for a "couple of beers" to celebrate the day. He has shared his thanks to all the years of support from his loyal customers and hard-working staff to reach the quarter-of-a-century milestone.

"We’ve done alright really," Vaughan said. "We just take everyday as it comes and we serve sandwiches at a reasonable price and good quality, so I don’t think you can go far wrong as long as you’ve got your customer base."

He shared that despite getting up at 4.45am every morning for the past 25 years, it hasn’t gotten any easier. "It’s getting a bit long in the tooth," he said.

"But I do enjoy it when I’m here, I must say. You can have a bit of banter with the staff and customers, and it’s quite endearing sometimes."