Defence Secretary is speaker at 383rd Cutlers’ Feast in Sheffield

The Secretary of State for Defence will be the principal guest speaker at the 383rd Cutlers' Feast in Sheffield.

The Rt Hon Gavin Williamson CBE has accepted the Master's invitation to the event on Thursday May 23.

Mr Williamson “is a Yorkshireman who has run manufacturing companies,” a spokesman for the Company of Cutlers said.

The Cutlers' Feast is as old as the Company, which was founded in 1624. Two hundred years ago it extended over three days with booths erected in the High Street and in the 'church yard' with all business 'generally suspended'.

Today it is briefer, being confined to a single evening at the opulent Cutlers’ Hall on Church Street. But it is still a ‘white tie’ event billed as the most important business dinner north of London.

Master Cutler Nick Cragg, said: "The Cutlers' Feast is one of the high points of the year and this year we face unprecedented challenges.

"We have an important member of the Government attending which will allow us the hear his views on the current state of the country in general and manufacturing in South Yorkshire in particular."

The Feast is recognised as an opportunity to showcase the region as a centre for modern, effective and efficient manufacturing using both innovation and technology, he added.

It is also the event at which the Senior Warden - the next Master Cutler - delivers a keynote speech on the future direction and challenges facing the region.

Other guests will include politicians and representatives from industry, the civil service, the military, City of London Livery Companies as well as Freemen and Friends of the Company of Cutlers.

The last two speakers were Remainer Lord Andrew Adonis and Business Secretary Greg Clark.

Many local steelmakers and manufacturing firms have MoD contracts.