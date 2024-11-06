DeeperThanBlue become Crown Commercial Service G-Cloud 14 Approved

DeeperThanBlue, Sheffield-based digital transformation specialists, has been named as a supplier on Crown Commercial Service’s (CCS) G-Cloud 14 framework.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The G-Cloud 14 framework is a UK government initiative that allows public sector organisations to procure cloud-based services, including hosting, software, and support. The framework aims to provide a compliant route to market, supporting SMEs and offering access to the latest cloud technologies.

What this means is that DeeperThanBlue can now tender for project work with public sector bodies, having been pre-approved as capable of delivering work to the necessary standards required by these organisations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This inclusion in the G-Cloud 14 framework comes hot on the heels of DeeperThanBlue’s award of Kubernetes Certified Service Provider (KCSP) status and Cyber Essentials Plus certification.

DeeperThanBlue, Crown Commercial Service Supplier

‘We’re thrilled to be included on CCS’s G-Cloud 14 framework. We are committed to providing our customers with the best possible service and to keeping at the forefront of technological development,’ says Tony Gallardo-Vega, Chief Technical Officer at DeeperThanBlue.

'We actively seek opportunities to develop the team and enhance the reputation of the company. We’ve worked hard to achieve the Kubernetes and Cyber Essentials certifications, and this effort has been rewarded with our inclusion on the framework,’ Tony continues. ‘We’re looking forward to working with new public sector clients in the future.’

G-Cloud 14 launches on 9 November 2024 and runs for five years.

DeeperThanBlue has been approved to deliver services categorised under two ‘Lots’ within the framework.