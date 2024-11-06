DeeperThanBlue become Crown Commercial Service G-Cloud 14 Approved
The G-Cloud 14 framework is a UK government initiative that allows public sector organisations to procure cloud-based services, including hosting, software, and support. The framework aims to provide a compliant route to market, supporting SMEs and offering access to the latest cloud technologies.
What this means is that DeeperThanBlue can now tender for project work with public sector bodies, having been pre-approved as capable of delivering work to the necessary standards required by these organisations.
This inclusion in the G-Cloud 14 framework comes hot on the heels of DeeperThanBlue’s award of Kubernetes Certified Service Provider (KCSP) status and Cyber Essentials Plus certification.
‘We’re thrilled to be included on CCS’s G-Cloud 14 framework. We are committed to providing our customers with the best possible service and to keeping at the forefront of technological development,’ says Tony Gallardo-Vega, Chief Technical Officer at DeeperThanBlue.
'We actively seek opportunities to develop the team and enhance the reputation of the company. We’ve worked hard to achieve the Kubernetes and Cyber Essentials certifications, and this effort has been rewarded with our inclusion on the framework,’ Tony continues. ‘We’re looking forward to working with new public sector clients in the future.’
G-Cloud 14 launches on 9 November 2024 and runs for five years.
DeeperThanBlue has been approved to deliver services categorised under two ‘Lots’ within the framework.