DeeperThanBlue achieves Cyber Essentials Plus status
Having received the Cyber Essentials certification in August 2024, the DeeperThanBlue team went the extra mile to achieve the necessary standards to qualify for the more advanced Cyber Essentials Plus certification.
The process to achieve this recognition involved a rigorous audit of the company’s IT systems by an independent assessor, including vulnerability assessments and tests on sample devices to ensure protection against common cyber threats like hacking and phishing.
“Protecting ourselves against cyber threats is not only critical for our own business practice,” comments Jane Davidson, Senior Project Lead at DeeperThanBlue, “it also demonstrates to our customers that cybersecurity is a high priority across all our operations.
We apply the same rigour to our client work that we do to our own systems–something that should be standard practice for all IT businesses.”
“It’s been a full-team effort to achieve this certification,” adds Lacey Woodrup, DeeperThanBlue’s HR and Finance Manager.
“Being under the assessor’s microscope is quite challenging at times, but at the same time we were supported to make sure that our systems met all the requirements of the accreditation process.
And we now know what we need to do to maintain this hard-won status.”