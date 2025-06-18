Decade brings two new equity partners for Sheffield law firm

Sheffield’s MD Law has celebrated 10 years in business with the promotion of two solicitors to equity partners.

The specialised firm, which over the last decade has expanded its presence and influence within the South Yorkshire, Yorkshire and national legal sector, has promoted corporate partner James Burdekin and litigation partner Kelly Wharin.

Both will now become a part-owner of the Broomhall-based business and play a crucial role in the company's operation and business strategy, working alongside founder Matthew Dixon and fellow equity partners’ insolvency partners Neil Kelly and Carl Jones.

Corporate partner James joined the firm in October 2021 and has built a successful team of corporate lawyers and support staff attracting corporate mergers and acquisitions work and completing local to national transactions. His team successfully completed 45 transactions including Management Buy Outs, Employee Ownership Trusts, trade sales, acquisitions and share buybacks with a cumulative value of £80m last financial year.

With over a decade of experience in litigation, Kelly joined MD Law in January 2018 and became a Partner in 2021, and has established an impressive record of working with companies and individuals, and dealing with a wide range of disputes and high value litigation.

Founder and partner of MD Law Matthew Dixon said: “In 10 years we have established ourselves as a strong performer and competitor, excelling in niche areas.

“After starting out with a focus on high tailored services on insolvency, litigation and dispute resolution, the freedom to specialise has now meant expansion to offer advice on company, commercial property and employment matters, without diluting the expertise. The firm has now grown to employ 20 staff with 18 fee earners.

“We welcome James and Kelly as equity partners and look forward to see how further they can shape the firm’s culture, workflows, and strategic goals, and help it adapt quickly to changes in the UK legal market.”

Expert legal services provided by the team, which has more than 100 years’ experience, include insolvency, dispute resolution, corporate, commercial, employment and commercial property matters to clients nationwide. Insolvency work makes up more than 50% of total income.

MD Law celebrated its decade in business with a party at The Mowbray in Sheffield attended by more than 150 employees, clients and contacts.

For further information on MD Law call 0114 299 4890 or email [email protected]