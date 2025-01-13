dbfb appoints Rugby League Hall of Famer to expand UK reach

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rugby league legend Paul Sculthorpe MBE has joined industry-leading telecoms and IT managed service provider dbfb as a Director of the company.

To drive business growth, dbfb announced that the former Warrington, St Helens, and Great Britain captain will spearhead the company’s ambitious commercial expansion plans, including the launch of a new business base in Greater Manchester.

The rugby league hall of famer, will utilise his extensive network of contacts throughout the rugby league and business world to expand dbfb’s presence further across the M62 corridor and the UK. With 26 years of service, dbfb is renowned for its innovative telecoms and managed IT services and is well-positioned to serve businesses across the region.

Joining Sculthorpe is Paige-Elise Harrison, an experienced business development professional, who has been newly appointed as dbfb’s Head of Sales for the Northern region.

Paige-Elise Harrison and Paul Sculthorpe MBE

Simon Pickering, Managing Director of dbfb, highlighted how Sculthorpe’s winning mentality and leadership make him ideal to lead dbfb’s Northern team as the company continues to grow at pace.

“I am delighted to welcome Paul and Paige-Elise to team dbfb. They understand that our tailored approach, exceptional customer service, and bespoke solutions for businesses are at the heart of what we do. Together, they will be instrumental in driving the next phase of our growth, including our new Manchester office.

“The city is home to a thriving £5 billion digital ecosystem with more than 10,000 digital and tech businesses, making it the ideal location for us to expand our presence. With their combined expertise and network of connections, Paul and Paige-Elise will showcase our transformative solutions, and service, to businesses across the area.”

Pickering continued: “Having known Scully for over 15 years, I was absolutely delighted when such a rugby league legend and hall of famer agreed to join the dbfb board to help drive overall business growth and operational excellence. Scully has also embraced the challenge of leading our Northern team across the M62 corridor.

Simon Pickering, Managing Director of dbfb, Paige-Elise Harrison and Paul Sculthorpe MBE

“I have no doubt that his passion for winning will be infectious across the business and will help attract new customers to dbfb. Scully is known for his strong principles, and during our many discussions, one of his key requests was that we continue to invest back into the sport he loves and the local communities. This aligns perfectly with dbfb’s values, and we are both looking forward to growing the business while making a positive difference in the communities we work in and in the rugby league game.”

Paul Sculthorpe MBE said: “I’ve been good friends with Simon for a long while, and I love his passion for the industry. I know what it’s like to be part of a winning team, so the opportunity to join dbfb and help expand the business, particularly in a region close to my heart, was too good to pass up. I look forward to introducing dbfb to the business community in Greater Manchester and across the region.”

The company’s expansion will allow dbfb to deliver bespoke, future-proof managed services, combining telecom and IT solutions that help businesses stay connected and competitive.

Paige-Elise Harrison added: “dbfb is an amazing communications provider, and their people-focused approach is what truly attracted me to the business. I am thrilled to be part of dbfb’s exciting next chapter and play a role in the company’s continued growth, helping businesses in Greater Manchester and beyond by designing solutions that work for them and empower their communications.”

With this latest development, dbfb will bring its industry-leading telecom and IT solutions to more businesses across Greater Manchester and M62 corridor. Known for its commitment to flexibility, tailored services, and excellent customer support, dbfb differentiates itself in an industry often criticised for poor service by prioritising a customer-first approach. The company’s dedication to first-time resolution ensures that no matter how long it takes, dbfb stays on the line until the problem is solved.

Find out more about dbfb and their comprehensive suite of services by calling 0161 676 9799 or visiting https://www.dbfb.co.uk.