Sheffield’s city centre is about to get a bold new addition, as alternative fashion brand Damaged Society prepares to open its doors on Pinstone Street.

Nestled between The Moor and the Peace Gardens – and directly across from local favourite Beres – the store promises to become a hub for anyone wanting to stand out from the crowd.

Damaged Society has built its reputation on being “distinctive, unique and fiercely independent.”

Its shelves are stacked with everything from band merch and crop tops repping rock, metal, hip hop and pop artists, to skatewear staples like Vans and Dickies. The footwear wall is another major draw, showcasing cult favourites including Dr. Martens, Koi Footwear and Vans.

The brand has struck a chord with fashion fans online too, amassing 162,000 Instagram followers and 130,000 TikTok fans, where shoppers share styling inspo and haul videos.

Already a fixture in cities such as Leeds, Manchester, Nottingham, Newcastle, Cardiff and Edinburgh, Damaged Society has steadily expanded its high street presence while staying true to its alt roots.

For Sheffield’s thriving alternative community, the arrival of Damaged Society is more than just another shop opening — it’s a new place to find statement pieces that blur the lines between fashion, music and identity.

The company has been advertising jobs for its new store, including roles for a Store Manager, Assistant Manager, Supervisor and Store Assistants, suggesting an opening isn’t far off.