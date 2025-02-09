A once popular pub near Sheffield’s Meadowhall shopping centre has been put up for sale after closing.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Crown Inn, on Meadowhall Road, Brightside, was a traditional watering hole with a reputation for being ‘friendly’ and ‘welcoming’.

It boasted a 4.3/5 rating from Google reviews, with one customer writing: “Great pint and atmosphere. Friendly local pub and great staff.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Crown Inn, on Meadowhall Road, Sheffield, has been put up for sale, with a guide price of £250,000 | Google

It used to host regular live music and karaoke nights, had a snooker table and, according to one punter, served a ‘fantastic’ Sunday lunch.

The pub, which has seven bedrooms upstairs, and five bathrooms, has now been put up for auction, with a guide price of £250,000.

The sales blurb describes the property as a ‘great investment opportunity’ which is well-placed for ‘city access and local amenities’.

It adds: “The property features multiple lounges and kitchens , providing ample space for both personal and business use.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With its prime location and versatile layout, this property presents an outstanding opportunity for anyone seeking to invest in a versatile space that seamlessly blends residential comfort with commercial potential.”

It’s understood the pub closed in 2023 and photos show it is in need of significant work.

The property is being marketed by Town & Country Property Auctions. The online auction is due to take place on February 26, with bidding opening at 10am and closing at midday.