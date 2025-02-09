Crown Inn Sheffield: Popular pub near Meadowhall goes up for sale after closing
The Crown Inn, on Meadowhall Road, Brightside, was a traditional watering hole with a reputation for being ‘friendly’ and ‘welcoming’.
It boasted a 4.3/5 rating from Google reviews, with one customer writing: “Great pint and atmosphere. Friendly local pub and great staff.”
It used to host regular live music and karaoke nights, had a snooker table and, according to one punter, served a ‘fantastic’ Sunday lunch.
The pub, which has seven bedrooms upstairs, and five bathrooms, has now been put up for auction, with a guide price of £250,000.
The sales blurb describes the property as a ‘great investment opportunity’ which is well-placed for ‘city access and local amenities’.
It adds: “The property features multiple lounges and kitchens , providing ample space for both personal and business use.
“With its prime location and versatile layout, this property presents an outstanding opportunity for anyone seeking to invest in a versatile space that seamlessly blends residential comfort with commercial potential.”
It’s understood the pub closed in 2023 and photos show it is in need of significant work.
The property is being marketed by Town & Country Property Auctions. The online auction is due to take place on February 26, with bidding opening at 10am and closing at midday.