Cricket legend goes into bat for Somersall youngsters

Youngsters playing for Somersall Rangers have received the perfect delivery thanks to a sports fund backed by legendary England bowler Darren Gough.

The £100,000 Gigaclear Rural Sports Club Fund aims to support teams based in rural communities across the broadband company’s full fibre network, which spans 26 counties.

Somersall Rangers is an FA Charter Standard Club, with over 20 youth teams playing across Chesterfield, Matlock and Sheffield helping youngsters to develop their footballing skills and enjoy the game. The club applied to the fund for training equipment such as bibs, balls and cones plus a number of first aid kits.

Club Secretary Officer Andy Millan said: “Thanks to Gigaclear, several of our teams have been able to afford to buy vital training equipment at a time when the club’s budget is very tightly stretched. The support means our coaches can focus on the players rather than spending their time fundraising. The new first aid kits are particularly welcome as they will help us continue to ensure that the safety of our young players is paramount.”

Fund ambassador Darren Gough said: “Since launching the fund, it has gone from strength to strength, providing valuable support where it is needed most. It’s great to see so much kit and equipment being sent out to rural sports clubs such as Somersall Rangers and I wish them every success. I believe the fund is helping make a difference to players now and to the rural sports teams of the future.”

Somersall Rangers is one of the oldest junior football teams, formed back in 1961.

More than 3,500 homes and businesses in and around Chesterfield are now able to access Gigaclear’s full fibre broadband offering ultrafast speeds up to 900Mbps.