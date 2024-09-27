Creative agency represents South Yorkshire at global digital event

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Award winning Sheffield based B2B creative marketing agency Objective will be represented at the world’s biggest search marketing conference.

More than 5,000 digital specialists attend BrightonSEO, which be held at the Brighton Centre on October 3 and 4.

The event attracts speakers and delegates from throughout the world, including California’s Silicon Valley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Objective Creative and Digital Director Carl Richardson said: “We have been attending Brighton SEO for many years now, as it’s the perfect platform to discuss our proven digital marketing strategies, with some of the worlds best digital marketeers, and biggest brands.

Objective Creative and Digital Director Carl Richardson

“When we return from BrightonSEO, we are in the unique position to be able to discuss the latest digital marketing techniques and technologies with B2B clients here in Yorkshire.

“Working so closely with the biggest technology companies allows us to better understand the latest developments, and how they can be applied to assist Yorkshire businesses to generate more B2B sales leads.”

Objective has also been very busy speaking at regional events - Managing Director Dan Broadbent delivered the keynote presentation at the recent Chamber Means Business Expo, attended by hundreds of delegates, at the New York Stadium, Rotherham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Objective team of B2B specialists partner with hundreds of B2B clients including Assa Aboly, Kingfisher Lighting, OSO Hotwater, SIG and Turner and Townsend.

Objective successfully deliver board level marketing strategy, creative, digital and content marketing.