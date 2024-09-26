Crampton & Moore receives three major retail industry awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Yorkshire TV, appliance and kitchen company Crampton & Moore has received three major retail industry awards.

The family business which has its flagship showroom, warehouse and distribution centre at Waverley in South Yorkshire as well as a store in Harrogate, was named the 2024 Large Retailer of the Year at the Sirius Awards.

And the company also took away two top prizes from the IER Awards - Best Independent Retailer and Highly Commended Independent Retail Superstore.

“It is amazing that less than a year after the launch of our new Waverley showroom and distribution centre we are receiving these great accolades,” said Managing Director Robert Moore.

The Crampton &a Moore team at the IER Awards

“We are investing at a time when other companies are not but these three awards demonstrate that we are justified in that decision.

“We are all extremely proud of what we have achieved and it is gratifying that other people are recognising what we are doing here in Yorkshire and nationally.”

Crampton & Moore was started by partners John Moore and Roy Crampton in 1966 to meet increasing demand for more affordable and rentable televisions with the launch of BBC2 and the start of colour broadcasts.

Now the company deals in everything from washers and dryers to fridges, freezers, cookers and hobs and the full range of smaller kitchen appliances.

Major brands include Hotpoint, Hoover, Whirlpool, Dyson, Samsung, Bosch, Liebherr, Smeg, Neff and Hisense.

The Waverley superstore was designed to inspire customers with the latest ideas to upgrade their homes, with all the current kitchen design displays, connected smart appliances, designer ranges, eco friendly models and the latest in TV and home cinema experiences.

Its online presence has made it one of the country’s leading suppliers of televisions and home cinema, refrigerators, washing machines, dishwashers and now kitchens - with clients including Windsor Castle, Kensington Palace and 10 Downing Street.

“We are still a 100 per cent family-run independent business but our track record has made us a national retail leader,” said Robert.

“It’s extremely rewarding to get this sort of national award recognition because a so much work went into the creation of this showroom.”