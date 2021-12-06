The Star asked business people if their festive celebrations were still on - and whether they would be going.

Nick Cotton, founder and owner of Hygiene UK Ltd, said: “One hundred per cent. Domo in Kelham on Saturday night.”

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield bosses are overwhelmingly going ahead with Christmas parties saying ‘staff deserve it’ - despite fears over the new Omicron variant.

Gareth Barber, managing director at BGES Group, said: “Absolutely, 60-plus Friday night at Genting Casino.”

Mark Smallman, managing director at Brearley & Co Accountants, said: “A day off by going to Doncaster Races. We have a box at races for everyone. Our team deserve this after their hard work during pandemic.”

Radaam Thirlway, managing director at Amvia and co-founder at Comparefibre.co.uk, said: “Yes, most definitely. Was never in doubt.”

BUSINESS NEWS: Ant Marketing takes new office in boost for city centre

And Abby Abrames, marketing director at Harmony Music School in Sheffield, said: “We asked if people wanted to go and it was a resounding yes!"

Several bosses simply confirmed the party was still happening and they would be going, including: Adam Murray, owner and managing director at Urbana Town Planning, charity leader Mark Storey, Andrew Rogers, financial planner at Andrew Rogers Wealth Management Ltd, Mary Doohan director at Total Legal Solutions and Andy File, owner at recruitment firm Andy File Associates.

Jon Barton, managing director at Vertebrate Publishing, said: “We had ours a few weeks ago. A rare bit of foresight from Vertebrate Publishing.”

BUSINESS NEWS: Electric motor company eyes FIVE new factories

Michelle Wildman, director of sales at Mercure Sheffield St Paul’s Hotel, made this appeal: “I do hope everyone is still planning a festive celebration! It’s so very deserved after such a tough few years for many employees that have had to be agile and adapt successfully to the many changes and challenges presented.”

But some were less keen.

Judith Sewell, head of marketing and communications at Pressure Technologies plc, said: “No and nope! Postponed until the spring time when we will hopefully all be a little safer to socialise together.”

BUSINESS NEWS: Developers lop three floors off office designs

John Crossland, EHS manager at Firth Rixson Metals, Howmet Aerospace, said: “No, not this year.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged people not to cancel festive parties or nativity plays.

And he promised to ‘throw everything’ at the Covid booster vaccination campaign amid the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

BUSINESS NEWS: Liquidators appointed at Sheffield energy company

BUSINESS NEWS: All day bus lanes plan could ban parking on two major Sheffield roads