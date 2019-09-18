Gyrn Cottage Cattery near Oswestry in Shropshire is a stunning country home

Gyrn Cottage Cattery near Oswestry in Shropshire is a stunning country home and smallholding complete with beehives, orchards, chickens, loads of workshop space with a thriving cattery business.

And it’s gone on the market – offering a rare chance for someone to get away from the daily grind of town and city life and make a whole new life in the country.

It has everything – including a stunning family home – that someone looking to reboot their life and escape the rat race, could possibly want.

The cattery could be extended and diversified into boarding facilities for other animals.

Even better, while it’s surrounded by stunning countryside in the picturesque village of Selattyn, just a mile from the Welsh border, it’s far from remote; Chester and Shrewsbury are both just over 30 minutes’ drive away.

Whoever moves in can earn money right away thanks to the thriving 5-star custom-built cattery, while they plot how to make use of the fabulous surroundings to create an amazing range of small but lucrative businesses.

Robert Williamson from business sales specialists Ernest Wilson, said: “It’s very rare for a property with so much potential to become available.

“The cattery alone could be extended and diversified into boarding facilities for other animals. But there are so many other possibilities.

“The reception and sales area could easily double up as an art gallery, and the workshop could become a base for furniture restoration or other crafts.

“The willow garden has 20 different types of willow and red and green dogwood - ideal for basketry, selling cuttings and to sell pussy willow to florists.

“There’s also a large chicken compound with great potential to increase egg sales and diversify into breeding.”

The orchards bear fruit from early to late season, while there are plenty of blackberries, blueberries, raspberries, gooseberries, elderberries, red and white blackcurrants – ideal for anyone looking to branch into a cottage industry producing jam, cordials or making wine.

The large vegetable and herb garden will keep the family and chickens fed and has the potential to generate additional income from sales.

Plus, there’s the possibility of adding additional buildings to the property and raising sheep, goats or other livestock.

The three-bedroom home oozes character with a large floored attic – which has potential to expand - beamed ceilings and beautiful inglenook fireplace.

The market town of Oswestry is just four miles away, with its charming architecture and centuries of history which attract visitors all year round, plus impressive schools and independent shops.

Incredibly, the property and cattery have recently been reduced in price to offers over £499,950.

Gyrn Cattery was built 13 years ago after Samantha Davis, a former zookeeper, decided she wanted to be her own boss. She said: “It’s a beautiful and peaceful place to live, however, it’s time for me to move on.

“The cattery is easy to run and is busy all year round. But there is also so much potential for someone to come in and set up additional businesses.”

The cattery benefits from small business rates relief and has minimal overheads and only minor maintenance demands.