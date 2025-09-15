A councillor has shot down rumours that a hotel will be used to house asylum seekers after it was recently bought out.

Ross Shipman - the leader of North East Derbyshire Independents Group, and councillor for the Tupton ward - recently turned to Facebook to respond to a number of rumours circulating online about a hotel in Chesterfield being used for asylum accommodation.

Describing it as ‘made up nonsense’, Councillor Shipman explained that the Ibis hotel in Chesterfield town centre will not be used to house asylum seekers.

The hotel on Lordsmill Street recently closed down, as new owners acquired the property.

An Ibis hotel in Chesterfield town centre has been acquired by Travelodge as part of a broader push to buy-out existing sites. However, its sudden closure has led to the circulation of online rumours regarding the housing of asylum seekers. | Google

Coun Shipman said: “There’s been a lot of rumours flying about the Ibis hotel in Chesterfield recently. Just to clear things up: it’s not being turned into asylum seeker accommodation.

“Instead, Travelodge have taken it over and will be running it as a hotel as normal.

“So if you hear any gossip down the pub, on Facebook groups or from that one neighbour who ‘knows someone on the council’ - you can safely file it under: Made-Up Nonsense.

“More hotel beds, more visitors, more business for Chesterfield - which can only be a good thing for the area.”

In August, Travelodge announced that they had acquired four new properties, including the location in Chesterfield.

It comes as part of a wider push from the hotel giant - which operates more than 610 hotels - to buy-out existing spots that can be more quickly refurbished and rebranded into Travelodge sites.

Alongside Chesterfield, they have acquired locations in Preston, Bradford Shipley and Cardiff, comprising of a total of 324 rooms.

They have also identified 300 more locations to target in the UK and 20 more in Spain.

Steve Bennett, chief property and development officer at Travelodge, added: “These acquisitions are another strong addition to our UK portfolio and demonstrate the continued momentum behind our rebrand-led growth strategy.

“We’re seeing increasing opportunities to convert well-located, existing hotels into Travelodges, and we’re actively looking for more. These hotels are able to open much quicker than new development schemes, as no planning or other consents are required, and they also remove other competitors’ room stock from the market, rather than adding new supply, so they are a great way for Travelodge to open new rooms.

“Our strategy remains focused on acquiring and developing hotels in areas where we know there is customer demand, to give even more people access to high-quality, great-value accommodation, and we have identified over 300 locations throughout the UK with sufficient demand drivers to open a new Travelodge.”