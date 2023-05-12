Council recommended to approve planning measures to safeguard Doncaster Sheffield Airport

A planning measure to give Doncaster Sheffield Airport protection from demolition is set to be considered next week.

Council members- will decide on Friday, 19 May whether an Article 4 Direction will be put in place for Doncaster Sheffield Airport.

The measure would mean that any proposals to demolish buildings on the airport site are subject to a full planning application and assessment.

It comes after the airport was shut down last year by owner Peel Group.

Doncaster Sheffield Airport

A public consultation on the possible Article 4 Direction ran from April 5 – April 26.

It received 271 responses, with 96.3 percent (261) of respondents being in support of the motion.

Four respondents were against the move while seven were neutral.

A report was formulated following the consultation, which highlights the benefits that the airport brings to Doncaster’s residents.

These include ease of access to an international airport, direct economic value from jobs and businesses, and growth in trade and tourism.

The report will be presented to Councillor Nigel Ball, Portfolio Holder for Public Health, Leisure, Culture and Planning.

It recommends that the Article 4 Direction is passed to protect buildings at risk of demolition.

The direction would be made under the Town and Country Planning Order 2015, removing Permitted Development Rights from the site’s buildings, which usually allow development to take place without a planning application.

Doncaster Council is also currently in negotiations with Peel Group over the possibility of a leasehold arrangement.