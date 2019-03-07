The Nation’s Favourite Coffee Shop, Costa Coffee is putting a spring in its step with the launch of the new March menu to complement its range of signature handcrafted coffees.

Available in stores nationwide from today, Thursday March 7, the refreshed menu comes complete with brand new savoury and sensational sweet options to tickle everyone’s taste buds.

A coffee and a cornflake nest

With Easter just around the corner the menu features favourites including the new chocolatey-filled Cornflake Nest which is topped with mini Easter eggs.

The sweet menu includes the light and crispy Costa Coffee Snackwafers, available in two cream filled flavours; cocoa and vanilla.

The popular Choc-O-Crunch is making a seasonal come back – a ring of crispy rice bound in caramel flavouring and covered in three pastel shades of white chocolate.

Following the launch of an expanded range of milk options including Almond Drink and Lactofree Milk earlier this year, Costa Coffee has continued to ensure there is something for everyone with an increased range of gluten free and vegan menu items.

The menu includes a Gluten-Free Raspberry & Coconut Bar – a gluten free pastry with a raspberry and sultana filling, and a coconut topping as well as the new Dairy Free Gluten-Free Vegan Fruity Flapjack filled with gluten free oats, sultanas, cranberries and apricots.

For those looking for a savoury hit, the fabulous Cheese Scone and Cheese Twist are back on the menu!

Served warm, the Cheese Scone is enclosed with mature Irish cheddar, parmesan style cheese, chives and a spice hit of cayenne pepper to give a luxuriously indulgent eat.

The classic Cheese Twist sees a buttery puff pastry complete with mature cheddar and parmesan style cheese to give the ultimate cheesy snack.

Those looking for a healthier breakfast option this month are also covered with the introduction of the Costa Coffee bircher. Made with Greek style yoghurt, grated apple, apple juice, oats, blueberry and mixed berry compote, the spring breakfast is topped with dried cranberries and pumpkin seeds.

Commercial Marketing Director, Eric Tavoukdjian at Costa Coffee said: “With spring being a time to try new something new, there is no better time to introduce new seasonal items for our customers to enjoy. We are excited to expand our vegetarian and gluten-free range, as well as offering a variety of Easter themed treats to Costa fans.”

Costa Coffee’s March menu will be available in stores from Thursday 7 March and can be viewed online at www.costa.co.uk