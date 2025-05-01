Corporate team supports founders, leaders and employees to hit £60m deals total

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wake Smith Solicitors’ corporate team has acted on deals with a combined value in excess of £60 million in the year ending April 2025.

The corporate team, which consists of director Rebecca Robinson, associate solicitor Tom Haywood, solicitor Joe Creasor and then trainee solicitor Charlotte Wallage, completed deals with a cumulative value of over £60m, which included 18 substantive transactions over the course of 12 months – more than £15m up on the previous year.

High-profile transactions in 2024-25 included the sale of Moody Direct Group Holdings Ltd to AxFlow UK Limited, a subsidiary of Swedish listed company Axel Johnson AB; the acquisition of Dinnington-based rail infrastructure firm Direct Track Solutions Ltd (DTS) by Schwihag UK Limited, a subsidiary of Schwihag AG; and established Sheffield independent tool manufacturer Armeg Ltd becoming an employee owned business.

Two of these deals are shortlisted for Wake Smith in Yorkshire Business Insiders’ South Yorkshire Dealmakers Awards while Wake Smith Solicitors is also shortlisted as Corporate Law Firm of the Year for the seventh year running.

Sheffield-based Wake Smith also supported a sports organisation and five city sports fans in securing investment and a venue to bring the first indoor Padel racquet sport facility to Sheffield, and advised on joint venture and associated financing work for city-based Duke Homes and Developments wanting to bring a derelict factory site back into new residential use.

Rebecca, who has over 20 years’ experience advising clients in the region, said: “We have achieved some exceptional outcomes for our clients on both the buy and sell-side, through some complex legal work, confirming our position as one of the main players in Sheffield and South Yorkshire in terms of market share and transactional exposure.

“The team’s technical legal knowledge and commercial awareness has retained, and attracted, a loyal and solid customer base impressed by professional, honest and commercial advice, backed up by negotiation and problem solving skills.

“We have strong ties to the regional manufacturing sector attracted by our track record and key specialisms and the reputation of the firm, and compete with national law firms dealing in the area.

“These are challenging times for business, however we are highlighting that business owners and leaders are looking ahead and organising their companies and strategies for forward growth, many keeping their existing employees at the forefront of these plans.”

Wake Smith’s corporate team’s sector knowledge includes manufacturing, healthcare and professional services, having developed links with specialist accountants, surveyors, banks and other financial institutions, and is also highly experienced in banking and security work, demonstrated by the firm’s panel appointment with HSBC UK Bank plc since 2019.

When relevant, the corporate team can access colleagues in commercial property, employment, regulatory, trusts and dispute resolution including mediation, for additional advice.

The firm is the only South Yorkshire legal member of the UK200 Group, a leading UK professional services group of independent quality-assured chartered accountants and law firms, allowing engagement and collaboration with like-minded professionals across training, growth, technology, benchmarking and finance.

For further information on Wake Smith’s corporate team visit www.wake-smith.com or call 0114 266 6660.